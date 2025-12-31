Chicago-area man sold nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills to undercover detectives: officials

article

The Brief A North Chicago man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl distribution. Investigators made multiple undercover purchases of fentanyl-laced drugs before his arrest. Authorities said the case stemmed from a joint local and federal task force operation.



A North Chicago man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl following an undercover investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Alfredo E. Rollins, 47, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The investigation began in 2024 when detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) received a tip that Rollins was selling heroin laced with fentanyl in Lake County. The task force worked in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division.

During the investigation, undercover detectives bought more than 115 grams of a powder containing fentanyl and nearly 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Rollins, officials said. Rollins was arrested in North Chicago after the undercover buys.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said Rollins was found with more than 65 baggies of marijuana packaged for distribution inside his vehicle. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered more than two pounds of marijuana, authorities said.

Rollins was taken into federal custody in June after an arrest warrant was issued.

What they're saying:

"Yet again, our Special Investigations Group investigated and arrested a dangerous offender who was selling a deadly drug in Lake County," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "I cannot stress enough that SIG, comprised of federal and local law enforcement, investigates and arrests some of the worst drug traffickers in the region."