Carol's Cookies of Northbrook celebrating 40 years
video

Carol's Cookies of Northbrook celebrating 40 years

Carol Goodman started her business in 1979 out of her own kitchen in Highland Park. Now 40 years later, you can find her cookies in stores across the country and she runs the nationwide brand out of her Northbrook bakery with her son Jeff.

Highland Park youth football league canceled
video

Highland Park youth football league canceled

Fears about football injuries in a northern suburb forced the cancellation of a youth league. Participation in flag football has spiked in Highland Park but sign-ups for the tackle league plummeted after just 11 kids signed up.