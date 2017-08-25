Pedestrian killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run Saturday in north suburban Waukegan.
'Life threatening' waves, currents prompt warning from weather service
Waves as high as 4 to 6 feet and strong rip currents are forecasted for Cook and Lake counties, the weather service said
Weather service confirms tornado caused damage near Chicago
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down north of Chicago late Tuesday, causing minor damage and at least one injury.
Flannery Fired Up: Libertyville moves to ban retail pot sales; Reparations bill
Let's get fired up!
17 hurt when dump truck crashes into school buses in Libertyville
Several children taking part in a summer day camp were hurt Thursday when a dump truck crashed into three school buses in the north suburbs.
Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee
A man is wanted by police for stealing property from six unlocked homes overnight in north suburban Gurnee.
Illinois inmate removes baggie from butt, swallows it during search: officials
A man booked into the Lake County Jail this week has been charged with swallowing a baggie of suspected contraband that he hid in his buttocks.
FOUND: Woman missing from Gurnee
A 35-year-old woman reported missing from north suburban Gurnee for more than two weeks has been found.
Man dead after incident involving police in Waukegan, family says
There was a huge police response in suburban Chicago Thursday night after an incident involving officers and a suspect.
Project Runway's Peach Carr, alumni join forces for good cause
She was one of the favorites from Season 8 of Project Runway and then again on Project Runway All Stars. Now Lake Forest designer Peach Carr is joining forces with some of the other alumni for a good cause.
Police searching for teens who beat up father at suburban park
A group of young men attacked a father playing basketball with his 10-year-old son in northwest suburban Antioch.
Burglar hits four Gurnee homes in one night
Authorities are warning residents about a series of home burglaries this week in north suburban Gurnee.
Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill
Almost a month after a chemical spill sent 40 people in the far north suburbs to the hospital, neighbors are still suffering from the effects.
Funeral held for man killed in Waukegan plant explosion
A funeral was held Monday for one of the victims killed in the fiery chemical plant explosion in Waukegan.
Mourners gather to honor 4 killed in Illinois factory explosion
More than 100 people gathered Friday along a chain-link fence outside a badly damaged Illinois silicone factory to remember four men who died in an explosion at the facility.
Fourth body recovered from plant site wrecked by explosion
Crews have recovered the body of another victim of an explosion at a northern Illinois silicone plant that left four workers dead.
Search resumes for possible victim in Waukegan plant explosion
Carol's Cookies of Northbrook celebrating 40 years
Carol Goodman started her business in 1979 out of her own kitchen in Highland Park. Now 40 years later, you can find her cookies in stores across the country and she runs the nationwide brand out of her Northbrook bakery with her son Jeff.
Highland Park youth football league canceled
Fears about football injuries in a northern suburb forced the cancellation of a youth league. Participation in flag football has spiked in Highland Park but sign-ups for the tackle league plummeted after just 11 kids signed up.