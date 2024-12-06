Illinois man arrested for firing gun during argument at home

article

The Brief A Beach Park man was arrested after firing a gun during an argument at his home Thursday night. Police found two pistols and spent shell casings in his vehicle after locating him at a gas station in Waukegan. He faces multiple weapon-related charges, and authorities have involved child services due to small children being present during the incident.



A 20-year-old Beach Park man was arrested Thursday night after firing a gun during a dispute at his residence, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 12200 block of West 29th Street. Deputies learned that Jesus Machuca-Barragan, who lives at the residence, had been in an argument with an acquaintance who also lives there. Before leaving the home in his car, Machuca-Barragan allegedly fired multiple shots from a gun, officials said. No bullet holes were found, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

An areawide alert was issued and police located Machuca-Barragan at a Waukegan gas station near Route 120 and Jackson Street shortly after the incident. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of two pistols and five spent shell casings, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Machuca-Barragan was charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was taken to the Lake County Jail and the State’s Attorney’s Office plans to petition for his detention while awaiting trial.

Small children were present in the home at the time of the incident, prompting notification to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Machuca-Barragan is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.