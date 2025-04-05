Overturned milk truck shuts down portion of northbound I-65 in Indiana: state police 

A semi-truck hauling milk overturned Saturday night, forcing the closure of northbound I-65, Indiana State Police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m., about two miles south of the Lowell exit.

Troopers said the milk on the truck must be unloaded before it can be removed, and the roadway remains closed.

Traffic is being diverted at State Road 10, or exit 230.

It's unknown what led to the rollover crash or how long the road closure and cleanup will take.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.