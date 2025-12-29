After 3 shot near Chicago South Side church, pastor wants answers

The Brief Three men were injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 78th Place in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 4:11 p.m. Sunday. Police said a man standing near the sidewalk opened fire, striking the victims in the shoulder, foot, and hip; all were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. The shooter fled in an unknown direction, no arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



Three men were injured in an Auburn Gresham shooting near St. Sabina Church on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

A man standing near the sidewalk pulled out a gun and fired shots near the victims, who were also standing near the sidewalk, in the 1200 block of W. 78th Place around 4:11 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital. A 38-year-old man was shot in the hip and transported to Christ Hospital.

All victims are in stable condition.

Father Michael Pfleger from St. Sabina said there was an argument inside of the gym before the shooting, involving an adult basketball league. Pfleger said that argument spilled outside, which resulted in a man shooting into a crowd. He also said the whole shooting was caught on surveillance camera, and is now in the hands of CPD.

"I just know that you're not going to shoot around here and feel like nothing happens," said Pfleger. "I don't like anybody going to jail or prison, but let me tell you something, when you shoot somebody you need to go to jail. So I'm just hoping that people turn in the people who did it. I know the police have excellent video, I'm confident that they're going to find out."



Pfleger said, in the video, it appears the suspect called for someone who was not at the game and approached someone in a car outside. As a result of Sunday's shooting, St. Sabina canceled the adult basketball league and will implement new security measures for all sports activities including pat downs and bag checks.

"I thought that people in their 30s and 40s, you don't have to do that with, there is security there because the league has to provide security, and they do," said Pfleger.

CPD says the suspect ran away, but didn't say which direction.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.