Chicago mayor wants state lawmakers to tax ‘ultra-rich’ to help city

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is challenging state lawmakers to tax the state's highest earners to help fund the city.

The mayor sat down one-on-one with Fox Chicago Political Reporter Paris Schutz on Tuesday.

Taxing the wealthy

What they're saying:

One could call it a New Year’s resolution.

Now that the mayor's budget battle with the City Council is over, Johnson said it's not over for the war.

The mayor argued that it is time for leaders in Springfield to take up the torch. Specifically, he called on the governor and leaders to pass a millionaire tax amendment and to consider other legislation that will raise taxes on the wealthiest earners.

Johnson said that the majority of Chicagoans support this to help the city with its fiscal issues.

"Our fight is not with one another. Our fight is with the ultra rich who are protecting Donald Trump. And it's gonna take all of us to ensure that we fight for and secure progressive revenue to invest in our education system, to invest our transportation system, to build more affordable housing, to make healthcare a human right, good paying jobs," Johnson said. "Those are democratic values that certainly people don't need me to remind them of. But if that's what they do need is a reminder, let today be a reminder on your show that Democrats have to show up for working people to challenge the ultra-rich to pay their fair share in taxes so that we can build safe and affordable communities across the state."

Return of immigration agents

On Tuesday, controversial Operation Midway Blitz frontman Gregory Bovino announced the return of federal immigration agents to the Chicago area.

He tweeted, "If you think we’re done with Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself. Don’t call it a comeback; we’re gonna be here for years."

Fox Chicago asked Johnson how he planned to handle the ongoing presence of ICE and Border Patrol.

"This is clearly not about safety. It's really not even about immigration," Johnson said. "This is about instituting terror and anxiety across this country. And that's why we have used every single tool that I have available to me to push back against the Trump administration, whether that's through, you know, legislation, executive orders, and litigation."

The mayor noted a Supreme Court victory ruling against Trump on the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago.

Running for reelection

We also asked Johnson about whether he’d run for reelection or not in 2027 for a second term.

"Right now I'm looking forward to, you know, the momentum that we have going into 2026 where we have dropped violence considerably, double the national average," he said. "There's a lot more work to do. My focus is going to continue to build the safest most affordable big city in America and that's what I was elected in charge to do. We're already seeing great results as my administration has shown up for working people and just looking forward to a great new year."

Schutz again asked, "That's not a yes or no. So does that mean you haven't decided?"

Johnson responded, "That it means I'm focused on governing right now and I got a senior in high school preparing for college and looking forward to that. I have an eighth that's gonna graduate as well."