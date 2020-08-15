Group challenges amendment language of Illinois graduated tax plan
A group aligned with the Republican Party filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the language of a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment that creates a graduated-rate income tax.
Retired Chicago teacher, 102, dons hazmat suit to vote by mail
102-year-old Bea Lumpkin donned a hazmat suit to cast her mail-in ballot on Thursday.
As committee bickers over subpoenas, Mike Madigan faces challenge
Republican members of a committee investigating influence-peddling at the state Capitol insisted Thursday that subpoenas be issued to reluctant witnesses they want to question, including House Speaker Michael Madigan, the focus of the probe.
Voting in Illinois: What you need to know for the 2020 general election
With the 2020 general election approaching, FOX 32 has compiled a list of frequently asked questions about voting and registering to vote in Illinois.
Former Illinois lawmaker Terry Link pleads guilty to filing false tax return
Former Illinois state Sen. Terry Link pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal tax charge.
Illinois legislator hit with federal tax charge resigns
Illinois state Sen. Terry Link, who was hit last month with federal charge of filing a false income tax return for 2016, announced his resignation Friday after 24 years in the Legislature.
GOP leader files charge against longtime Illinois speaker
The top Republican in the Illinois House filed a breach of public trust charge Thursday against Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, as a special committee began investigating Madigan’s alleged role in a decade-long bribery scheme at the state Capitol.
Illinois passes 1 million mail in ballot requests and counting
More than 1 million Illinoisans have applied to vote by mail for the November election, roughly triple the number of the last presidential contest in 2016.
Former Gov. James Thompson dead at 84
Illinois' longest-serving governor, James Thompson died Friday night at the age of 84.