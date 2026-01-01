Pedestrian killed in Riverdale hit-and-run, driver still at large

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in Riverdale; the driver fled the scene. Police have identified the suspect and the vehicle but say no one is in custody yet. The victim’s name has not been released; the medical examiner is handling the case.



A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in south suburban Riverdale.

What we know:

Police say the person was hit while in the roadway in the 14600 block of South Indiana Avenue, near a Marathon gas station. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

"We do not have the driver in custody, but we do have the offender and the vehicle identified," said Riverdale Police Chief Mark Kozeluh.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not been released. The medical examiner is expected to receive the body later Thursday as the investigation continues.