Deadly shooting in Cicero tied to online marketplace meetup

The Brief Police say two teens met up for a sale arranged on social media when a struggle broke out. A relative of the seller was shot but is expected to be OK; the suspected robber was later found shot and died. Cicero police are reminding people to use the police station as a safe place for online transactions.



Cicero police are investigating a deadly shooting that started with an attempted online sale Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called around 3:20 p.m. to the 1300 block of South 58th Avenue for a report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation found that two teens had agreed to meet up for a sale that was arranged on social media.

Police say the teen selling the item arrived with a relative, who stayed inside a car while the deal was supposed to happen. The transaction never went through, and as the seller walked away with the item, another teen approached and struggled with him over it.

During that struggle, the relative got out of the car and was shot twice by the apparent robber, police said. The relative, who was also armed, returned fire and hit the suspected robber once.

The relative was taken to Loyola University Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

A short time later, the teen believed to be the robber went to Rush Oak Park Hospital with a gunshot wound. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 16-year-old Angel Dominguez of Cicero. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 58th Avenue, near where Dominguez lived.

What we don't know:

Aside from Dominguez, no other names have been released by authorities.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Cicero police are reminding the public that the police department can be used as a safe place to complete marketplace transactions with strangers.