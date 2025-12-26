Isabella Barraza: Cook County teen reported missing on Christmas Day

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her family on Christmas Day. She was last seen in unincorporated Stickney Township. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cook County Sheriff’s Police.



A 15-year-old girl is missing from suburban Cook County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Isabella Barraza, 15, was reported missing by her family on Christmas Day. She is from unincorporated Stickney Township.

Officials say Isabella is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a white blouse, a black jacket, and a black hat with the word "Cookies" written on it.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.