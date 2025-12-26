Expand / Collapse search

Isabella Barraza: Cook County teen reported missing on Christmas Day

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 26, 2025 12:18pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
Missing 15-year-old teen

Missing 15-year-old teen

This is 15-year-old Isabella Barraza from Stickney Township.  The Cook County Sheriff's Office tells us her family reported her missing today.

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her family on Christmas Day.
    • She was last seen in unincorporated Stickney Township.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cook County Sheriff’s Police.

STICKNEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 15-year-old girl is missing from suburban Cook County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Isabella Barraza, 15, was reported missing by her family on Christmas Day. She is from unincorporated Stickney Township.

Isabella Barraza

Officials say Isabella is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a white blouse, a black jacket, and a black hat with the word "Cookies" written on it.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Missing PersonsStickneyNews