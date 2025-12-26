Isabella Barraza: Cook County teen reported missing on Christmas Day
STICKNEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 15-year-old girl is missing from suburban Cook County, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
Isabella Barraza, 15, was reported missing by her family on Christmas Day. She is from unincorporated Stickney Township.
Isabella Barraza
Officials say Isabella is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a white blouse, a black jacket, and a black hat with the word "Cookies" written on it.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.