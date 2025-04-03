Naperville high school teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with student, police say

The Brief Neuqua Valley High School teacher William Schaub, 56, was arrested Thursday on charges including aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Police allegedly found inappropriate electronic messages exchanged between Schaub and the student from November 2024 to March 2025, along with evidence of physical contact in December 2024. Schaub was booked into the Will County Jail, and further details on the case have not been released.



A Naperville high school teacher is in custody after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said.

What we know:

William Schaub, 56, was arrested Thursday after being pulled over near his home. He faces multiple charges, including:

One count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 1 felony

One count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony

One count of grooming, a Class 4 felony

Schaub is a teacher at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville.

School officials contacted police on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip alleging an inappropriate relationship between Schaub and a female student.

Following an investigation with the Will County Child Advocacy Center, police said they found inappropriate electronic messages exchanged between Schaub and the student from November 2024 through March 2025.

They also found evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two in December 2024, authorities said.

What's next:

Schaub was booked into the Will County Jail following his arrest.

His profile appears to have been removed from the high school's staff directory on their website. Further details on the case have not been released.