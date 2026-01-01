Chicago weather: Cold start gives way to milder temperatures

Temperatures across the Chicago area plunged into the teens Friday night, with wind chills dipping to near zero in some locations.

Overnight lows were expected to fall to around 15 degrees, with west winds making it feel several degrees colder. Early Friday evening temperatures ranged from about 21 degrees in Kankakee and Gary, Indiana, to 15 degrees in Woodstock, Illinois. Wind chills were already in the single digits in some northern suburbs.

A light dusting of snow fell earlier Friday, mainly near the Wisconsin state line in parts of McHenry and Lake counties, though most of the region saw little to no snowfall. The system continued east into parts of south-central Michigan and was no longer affecting the area by Friday evening.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm over the weekend, reaching about 26 degrees Saturday and near freezing Sunday, though clouds will increase. A chance of mixed precipitation is possible late Sunday night as warmer air moves in.

Highs are forecast to climb into the 40s early next week, with milder conditions expected Monday through Thursday.