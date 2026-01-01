Chicago police recover 10 weapons at illegal party

The Brief Chicago police recovered 10 weapons while responding to an illegal party in the 25th District along North Avenue. Officers from multiple teams, led by Commander Andaverde III, responded to the scene. Police praised the officers’ efforts in a social media post, saying the weapons were removed from the street.



Chicago Police recovered 10 weapons from an illegal party on New Year's Eve in the 25th district.

What we know:

Commander Andaverde III, along with 2560, 61 team, 2534, and 2574, responded to an illegal party on Jan. 31, 2025 along North Avenue.

The team was able to recover 10 weapons from the scene.

In a social media post, the crew was congratulated for a "job well done" when they ensured that the weapons were off the street.