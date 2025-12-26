Chicago police seek help identifying man accused of firing gun at another car

The Brief Police say a man fired a gun at another vehicle on Chicago’s Northwest Side last Friday. The man was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that drove away after the shots were fired. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle last week.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of West Diversey Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.

According to investigators, the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a stolen vehicle when he fired a handgun at another car. Police noted the weapon was capable of firing .45-caliber rounds.

Cragin shooting suspect | CPD

After the shots were fired, the vehicle he was riding in drove away, heading north in the 2800 block of North Long Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between 18 and 28 years old, with a medium build and a low haircut.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CPDTIP.com using case number JJ-527360.