Chicago police seek help identifying man accused of firing gun at another car
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle last week.
What we know:
Police said the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of West Diversey Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.
According to investigators, the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a stolen vehicle when he fired a handgun at another car. Police noted the weapon was capable of firing .45-caliber rounds.
Cragin shooting suspect | CPD
After the shots were fired, the vehicle he was riding in drove away, heading north in the 2800 block of North Long Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man between 18 and 28 years old, with a medium build and a low haircut.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what may have led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CPDTIP.com using case number JJ-527360.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.