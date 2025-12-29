Chicago crime: Suburban man robbed West Side business, police say

A suburban man was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a business on Chicago’s West Side earlier this month.

What we know:

Michael Gonzalez, 55, of Bartlett, was charged with armed robbery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Michael Gonzalez (Chicago Police Department)

Investigators identified him as the suspect who on Dec. 16 allegedly demanded property from a business in the 1700 block of W. 18th Street in the Lower West Side.

Gonzalez was arrested on Monday morning in the 500 block of Wilson Lane in Des Plaines, police said.

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.