Aurora firefighters save trapped woman in two-alarm apartment blaze

A woman was rescued and two units of a building were deemed temporarily uninhabitable in an Aurora apartment building fire on Thursday.

What we know:

Aurora Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Coventry Court. The response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm fire.

Crews found smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story, eight-unit apartment building.

The team found a woman who was trapped inside a second-floor apartment. Firefighters carried her to safety, and she was transported to a local hospital.

The dog from the fire-involved apartment was also found unharmed and returned to its owners.

The fire was contained, although the neighboring unit sustained water damage. Both of the units were deemed temporarily uninhabitable, while the rest of the building remained intact.

What they're saying:

"This was a fast-moving incident with a confirmed victim, and our crews acted quickly to get her out and contain the fire," said Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel. "We’re thankful she survived – and proud of the teamwork that helped prevent this from being much worse."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Aurora Fire Department.