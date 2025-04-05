Expand / Collapse search

Wild turkey takes a trot through suburban Menards: 'Talk about a first!'

By Cody King
Published  April 5, 2025 5:02pm CDT
Vernon Hills
VERNON HILLS, Ill. - An unusual customer made its way into a suburban Menards store on Saturday, causing quite a stir among shoppers and staff – a wild turkey.

What we know:

Vernon Hills police were called to the Menards store at 1860 Milwaukee Ave. after the turkey wandered inside. 

The turkey strolled through the aisles and even perched on a shelf, observing the store from above.

Vernon Hills police responded and, after 30 minutes of coordinated effort, two officers successfully captured the turkey and released it safely back into the wild.

Further details haven't been released on the incident. 

