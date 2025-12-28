Chicago crime: Man stabbed during argument on train, police say
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the hand during an argument on a train on Sunday morning.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 500 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. where the 32-year-old victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male on the train.
The offender had a knife and swung at the victim, police said.
The victim had a cut on his left hand and was taken to Humboldt Health Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody in connection with the stabbing.
Area detectives are investigating.