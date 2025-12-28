Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Man stabbed during argument on train, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  December 28, 2025 9:26am CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A man was stabbed in the hand during an argument in Chicago's West Loop, police said.
    • No one was in custody in connection with the stabbing.

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the hand during an argument on a train on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 500 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. where the 32-year-old victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male on the train.

The offender had a knife and swung at the victim, police said.

The victim had a cut on his left hand and was taken to Humboldt Health Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

NewsCrime and Public SafetyWest Loop