Chicago crime: 1 killed, 3 hurt in River North shooting, police say
CHICAGO - Four people were shot, one fatally in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened in the 400 block of N. La Salle Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:35 a.m. for a call of people shot.
They found the four victims who had been hit by gunfire. When the victims were getting into a car, four unidentified male gunmen approached them and opened fire.
The gunmen got into an unknown vehicle and fled the scene.
- A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.
- A 36-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
- A 43-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
- A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
Area detectives are investigating.