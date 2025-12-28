Chicago crime: 1 killed, 3 hurt in River North shooting, police say

The Brief Four people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Sunday morning. The victims were getting into a car when they were approached by four gunmen who opened fire. No one is in custody.



Four people were shot, one fatally in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 400 block of N. La Salle Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:35 a.m. for a call of people shot.

They found the four victims who had been hit by gunfire. When the victims were getting into a car, four unidentified male gunmen approached them and opened fire.

The gunmen got into an unknown vehicle and fled the scene.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.