Chicago crime: Woman charged with repeat burglaries, mail and car thefts, police say

A woman was arrested and charged in connection with multiple burglaries, mail thefts, armed robberies, and vehicle thefts in Chicago and northern Cook County.

What we know:

Veronica Cavallari, 29, was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and criminal damage to government property, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Veronica Cavallari

Other charges for burglary and automobile theft are pending, authorities said.

She was taken into custody and booked on Dec. 15.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, protecting United States Postal Service employees and customers, and preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail," said Ruth M. Mendonça, inspector in charge, Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, in a statement. "We value our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission."

What you can do:

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of mail theft is urged to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or online at uspis.gov/report.