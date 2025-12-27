Two teens arrested after gun threat reported: police

The Brief Two teenage suspects were arrested Sunday after a woman reported that a man pointed a gun at her during a verbal altercation in the 3700 block of West 71st Street, police said. Officers located a Chevrolet SUV matching the description and arrested a 17-year-old driver, recovering a firearm from the vehicle. A second 17-year-old passenger fled but was later arrested after a brief struggle in which an officer’s weapon discharged without injuring anyone; charges are pending.



Two teen suspects were arrested after a woman said that a man pointed a gun at her during a verbal altercation on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Police responded to a call from a woman that said a male offender had pointed a gun at her during a verbal altercation while he was inside a Chevrolet SUV in the 3700 block of W. 71st Street around 3:35 p.m.

Officers saw a vehicle driven by a man that matched the description the victim had given. Police arrested the 17-year-old offender, who was driving the car.

Officers recovered a firearm from the offender.

During the arrest, a second 17-year-old male offender, who was in the passenger seat, fled the scene. Officers attempted to arrest him and a scuffle ensued and the officer's gun was discharged while concealed in the officer's clothing. No one was struck by gunfire or injured.

The second offender was arrested and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending.