Two teens arrested after gun threat reported: police
CHICAGO - Two teen suspects were arrested after a woman said that a man pointed a gun at her during a verbal altercation on Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
Police responded to a call from a woman that said a male offender had pointed a gun at her during a verbal altercation while he was inside a Chevrolet SUV in the 3700 block of W. 71st Street around 3:35 p.m.
Officers saw a vehicle driven by a man that matched the description the victim had given. Police arrested the 17-year-old offender, who was driving the car.
Officers recovered a firearm from the offender.
During the arrest, a second 17-year-old male offender, who was in the passenger seat, fled the scene. Officers attempted to arrest him and a scuffle ensued and the officer's gun was discharged while concealed in the officer's clothing. No one was struck by gunfire or injured.
The second offender was arrested and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Charges are pending.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.