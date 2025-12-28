Gunfire in Homer Glen prompts shelter-in-place for residents, sheriff says

Gunfire in a subdivision in southwest suburban Homer Glen on Sunday morning prompted a shelter-in-place alert for residents in the area.

A person of interest was later taken into custody.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene for a report of gunshots around 8:35 a.m. in the 16100 block of Twin Oak Court, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told by a nearby neighbor that they heard shots fired near a home in the area. When deputies arrived on scene, they also heard gunfire and established a perimeter around the home.

Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place.

The Will County Sheriff’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations team were on the scene as of around 9:30 a.m.

By around 9:45 a.m., the sheriff's office said the person of interest was taken into custody.

Various streets in the area were shut down as the situation develops, the sheriff’s office said.

Locals were asked to avoid the area if possible.

It was unclear exactly what led to the gunfire or if any injuries were reported.