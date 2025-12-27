Missouri man charged in Christmas Eve stabbing at Burr Ridge hotel: authorities

The Brief A Missouri man, Uberclein Vazquez Villareal, 40, has been charged with armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery after a stabbing at a Burr Ridge hotel early Christmas Eve. Police responded around 2:25 a.m. to the Extended Stay America on South Frontage Road, where they found Villareal with blood on his hands and a victim inside a hotel room suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and torso. Authorities say the men had been sharing a room celebrating Christmas Eve when Villareal allegedly harassed and then stabbed the victim; Villareal is due back in court on Jan. 20.



A Missouri man has been accused of stabbing another man at a Burr Ridge Hotel on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

What we know:

Uberclein Vazquez Villareal, 40, of California, Mo., has been charged with one felony count of armed violence and two felony counts of aggravated battery.

On Dec. 24, Burr Ridge police responded to a call at the Extended Stay America, located at 15W122 South Forntage Road, for a report of a disturbance around 2:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an individual hiding behind the hotel front desk who said that someone had been stabbed or was stabbing themselves. Officers went to Room 345 where they found Villareal standing in the hallway outside the room with his hands covered in blood. Officers arrested him.

When officers entered the room, they found an unresponsive man laying on an inflatable bed with multiple stab wounds to the upper chest and torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

After an investigation, Vazquez Villareal and two other individuals, including the victim and the man who met officers at the front desk, were allegedly sharing a hotel room celebrating Christmas Eve. Allegedly, Vazquez Villareal began harassing the victim as he slept. Then the other man allegedly left the room to take a phone call, and Vazquez Villareal stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

Uberclein Vazquez Villareal (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

What they're saying:

"The type of violence alleged in this case is shocking and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The quick response of the Burr Ridge Police Department on Christmas Eve sends a strong message that in DuPage County, law enforcement is always at the ready to respond to any call that threatens public safety.

What's next:

Vazquez Villareal's next court appearance has been scheduled for Jan. 20.