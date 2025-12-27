Chicago crime: Man, 23, shot dead on North Side, police say

The Brief A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the Uptown neighborhood early Saturday morning. Witnesses said they saw a car fleeing the area of the 5100 block of N. Sheridan. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.



A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on the North Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of N. Sheridan Road in the Uptown neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police responded to the scene around 4 a.m.

Officers found the victim outside with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a car fleeing the area where the shooting happened.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not identify the victim.