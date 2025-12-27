Chicago crime: Man, 23, shot dead on North Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on the North Side early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened in the 5100 block of N. Sheridan Road in the Uptown neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police responded to the scene around 4 a.m.
Officers found the victim outside with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw a car fleeing the area where the shooting happened.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
Area detectives are investigating.
Authorities did not identify the victim.