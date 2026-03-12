Lake Village starts long recovery after deadly tornado: 'They're starting life over'

The Brief A deadly tornado tore through Lake Village, Ind., killing an elderly couple, injuring others and destroying at least 25 homes as crews work to restore power and clear debris. Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield surveyed the damage Thursday, saying families are "starting life over" and that recovery could take months or up to a year. Donations of food, household items and cleanup supplies are being collected locally, as volunteers — including high school students — help with recovery efforts.



Crews are rebuilding Lake Village, Indiana, clearing debris and restoring power after a deadly tornado swept through Tuesday night.

An elderly couple died when their home in the 8000 block of County Road 600 West was hit by the storm, officials said. Several other people were injured, and many homes were destroyed.

On Thursday morning, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield took FOX Chicago’s Se Kwon on a ride-along through residential neighborhoods, where he viewed the damage for the first time.

What we know:

Fifield helped at the command center in the hours after the tornado. Now, he is on the ground in Lake Village, contributing in any way he can.

He said he was shocked by the damage residents of the small town now face.

Early Friday, FOX Chicago observed the main road in Lake Village blocked off. Fifield said the closure was to ensure there were no additional threats from live wires as power and utility crews worked to restore service and install new poles.

When asked what is next for residents, Fifield said, "They’re starting life over. As they said yesterday, 25 homes were destroyed. That means like, gone. So 25 families lost everything, so they have to start over. Other families, their homes may not be destroyed but they still lost things. They have to rebuild and may not ever be able to go back to their house. It depends on how it’s inspected, what they say… if it can be fixed."

"The recovery effort is not going to be tomorrow, it’s not going to be next week, it’s not going to be next month. This is going to be several months… it could last up to a year, this recovery and rebuilding," he added.

Fifield described the community response as "really incredible" less than 24 hours after the deadly tornado tore through Lake Village.

"They brought in supplies, they brought in food. Food for the first responders, food for folks that don’t have anything because they don’t have power to cook anything. They’re losing their food because it’s not refrigerated," he said.

What's next:

Officials with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said they need common household items such as toiletries, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and pet supplies, along with cleanup tools that are often overlooked, including shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows and buckets. Pet supplies are also needed.

Lake Village residents and people from nearby communities gathered at the Lake Township Community Center to collect supplies and load them into cars.

Food donations are being accepted there for families and first responders.

Families needing additional assistance can go to North Newton High School, where the Red Cross is stationed. Donations are also being accepted there.

One resident told FOX Chicago’s Se Kwon that many North Newton High School students who showed up with signed waivers would be riding buses around Lake Village to help with cleanup. FOX Chicago tried to locate them but was unable to because many county roads remained blocked.