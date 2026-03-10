Chemical exposure at Illinois nuclear plant leaves multiple people hospitalized, police say

The Brief Multiple people were exposed to a chemical at a nuclear power plant in northern Illinois on Tuesday. Police said the injuries were believed to be minor. The incident is under review.



Multiple people were hospitalized after being exposed to some sort of chemical at the Byron Nuclear Plant, just southwest of Rockford, on Monday.

What we know:

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office said affected employees were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and all injuries were believed to be minor.

The sheriff's office said there was no threat to the public.

The plant has two nuclear reactors that produce emissions-free energy. It’s located about 90 miles west of Chicago.

What we don't know:

It was unclear how many people were affected or what led to the chemical exposure.

The incident was under review, according to police.