Tornado Warning
until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Jasper County, Newton County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 6:45 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 5:42 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Will County, DeKalb County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Kendall County, Kane County, DuPage County, Cook County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago weather: Photos show baseball-sized hail as severe storms sweep through Chicago area

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 10, 2026 6:31pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A powerful storm system brought severe weather to the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon with large hail, damaging winds and rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center placed southern portions of the Chicagoland area under a Moderate Risk for severe weather, which is Level 4 out of 5.

Chicago storm photos

What we know:

As storms moved through the Chicago area on Tuesday, FOX Chicago viewers captured images of the weather in action.

Hail, heavy rain falls in downtown Chicago

Hail, heavy rain falls in downtown Chicago

Fox Chicago's Dawn Hasbrouck shot video of heavy rainfall and hail in downtown Chicago on March 10, 2026.

Hail in Darien, IL. (Brendan Koch)

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service and FOX 32 meteorologists.

