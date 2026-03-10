Live updates: Tornadoes, large hail possible as severe weather threat ramps up in Chicago area

The Brief A Moderate Risk (Level 4 of 5) for severe weather has been issued for parts of the Chicago area from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Hazards include large hail, strong tornadoes, damaging winds over 70 mph and flooding rain. Colder air moves in Wednesday, with a chance for a rain-snow mix later this week and into the weekend.



Severe storms are expected to move through the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday, with the potential for strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Stay with FOX Chicago throughout the night for the latest real-time updates on severe weather passing through Chicagoland.

Live severe weather updates

1:40 p.m.: Mike Caplan's latest forecast

A powerful storm system is expected to bring severe weather to the Chicago area late this afternoon through the overnight hours, with threats including large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall. Mike Caplan's severe weather update.

11:50 a.m.: Severe weather risk upgraded

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern portions of the Chicagoland area under a Moderate Risk for severe weather, which is Level 4 out of 5. That level is not issued often and signals a higher-end threat.

What we know:

The window for severe weather is roughly 3 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Storms could produce hail 2 inches in diameter or larger, wind gusts greater than 70 mph and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Tornadoes are also possible, including some that could be intense and stay on the ground for longer distances. They are most likely to spawn south of I-80.

The tornado risk map shows parts of the area in a 15% to 29% probability zone. For comparison, many severe weather days in the Chicago area carry a 2% to 5% tornado probability. Officials are urging residents to take today’s threat seriously.

In Chicago, temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Forecasters are closely watching a frontal boundary that will separate cooler air from warmer air to the south. Areas that remain in the warmer air will have a better chance of seeing tornadoes.

Residents are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts and to know where they would take shelter if a tornado warning is issued.

What's next:

Conditions improve Wednesday, but it will turn colder with highs in the 40s. There is a chance rain could mix with snow, especially north of the city.

Thursday brings sunshine and highs in the upper 40s, though it is expected to become gusty Thursday night with another chance for rain. Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 50.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Rain is possible Saturday afternoon and night, and a rain-snow mix could develop Sunday.

Early next week starts mostly cloudy and much colder. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the upper 20s.