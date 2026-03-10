Chicago weather: Severe storms expected, all hazards possible

The Brief Severe storms capable of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are expected late this afternoon through overnight. The greatest tornado risk is south of I-80, with flooding concerns along and south of I-90. Colder air follows the storms, with a chance of rain mixing with snow by Sunday.



This is the day to be weather ready. Obviously, our forecast focus is on what happens later this afternoon and tonight.

What we know:

A powerful storm system will be hammering The Plains and the Midwest. In the Chicago area, all hazards are possible, ranging from large hail to damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. There is also a risk for locally-heavy rainfall with a flood watch along and south of I-90. Prime time will be from late this afternoon through the overnight period.

The highest tornado threat will be south of I-80, where stronger tornadoes are looking increasingly likely. There will be a wide range of temperatures throughout the day with near-80° readings in our far-southern counties to the upper 30s far north and near the lake. Where that boundary sets up will become a focal point for the severe thunderstorms later with the bulk of tornado risk happening just south of that front.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible even into the wee hours of the morning.

What's next:

Showers will continue Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 40s. Rain should taper off by late in the day and then a period of seasonably-cool weather is expected for a few days.

Thursday looks fine with highs in the 40s, which will be close to normal for this time of year. At night, it is likely that we will have rain and gusty winds continuing into Friday morning.

Over the weekend, Saturday should be dry for the parade downtown. Rain moves in at night and will likely mix with some snow Sunday as much colder air settles in. Monday will be quite cold with highs around freezing.