Chicago man arrested more than year after fatal South Side hit-and-run

The Brief A 29-year-old Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with a fatal crash in December 2024. Police say the crash killed a 77-year-old man in the 1500 block of East 79th Street. The suspect is facing felony charges and is due in court on Thursday.



A Chicago man has been arrested more than a year after police say he left the scene of a crash that killed a 77-year-old man on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Rayshad Harris, 29, was taken into custody on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Oglesby Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Rayshad Harris | CPD

Police said Harris was identified as the person responsible for a fatal traffic crash that happened Dec. 26, 2024, at about 12:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 79th Street in Avalon Park.

A 77-year-old man was struck in the crash and died from his injuries, according to police.

Harris is charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, one felony count of failing to report an accident involving death, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

Harris is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.