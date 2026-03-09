Teen killed after losing control of car, striking tree in Chicago suburb: sheriff
DEER PARK - A 17-year-old boy was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree Monday morning in suburban Deer Park, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash occurred about 10 a.m. on Elad Road, north of Long Grove Road.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a BMW southbound on Elad Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.
The BMW left the roadway and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved, authorities said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
What's next:
The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.