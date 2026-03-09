Teen killed after losing control of car, striking tree in Chicago suburb: sheriff

The Brief A 17-year-old boy died after crashing into a tree Monday morning in Deer Park. Authorities said he was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed when he lost control; no other vehicles were involved. An autopsy is pending, and the crash remains under investigation.



A 17-year-old boy was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree Monday morning in suburban Deer Park, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. on Elad Road, north of Long Grove Road.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a BMW southbound on Elad Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The BMW left the roadway and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

What's next:

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.