Expand / Collapse search

Teen killed after losing control of car, striking tree in Chicago suburb: sheriff

By Cody King
Published  March 9, 2026 6:46pm CDT
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old boy died after crashing into a tree Monday morning in Deer Park.
    • Authorities said he was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed when he lost control; no other vehicles were involved.
    • An autopsy is pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

DEER PARK - A 17-year-old boy was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree Monday morning in suburban Deer Park, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. on Elad Road, north of Long Grove Road.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a BMW southbound on Elad Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The BMW left the roadway and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

What's next:

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. 

Lake CountyNews