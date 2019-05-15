Chicago man arrested for sex assault of Hyatt House employee in Oak Brook: police
A man was in custody following the sexual assault of a hotel employee Monday in west suburban Oak Brook.
Man, 70, missing from Darien
Authorities are looking for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since last week from west suburban Darien.
FOUND: Woman, 81, missing from Downers Grove located
An 81-year-old woman who was reported missing from west suburban Downers Grove has been found.
Judge OKs agreement to reopen Sterigenics in suburban Chicago
An Illinois judge has ruled the operator of a suburban Chicago medical equipment cleaning plant that its neighbors say emits cancer-causing fumes can reopen the facility.
On eve of expected court ruling on Sterigenics, another lawsuit claims company caused cancer
Another lawsuit accuses Sterigenics, the embattled company with facilities in southwest suburban Willowbrook,of knowing it was pumping the cancer-causing carcinogen, ethylene oxide, into surrounding communities, but did nothing to stop it.
Aurora police free skunk's head from McFlurry cup
A skunk in the western suburbs ended up in a sticky situation.
Sheriff using drug deactivation pouches to fight opioid crisis
There's a new way to dispose of powerful drugs in just seconds, specifically those left-over prescriptions that might be sitting in your medicine cabinet. They can start an addiction.
Chicago area teen battling cancer tests new wheelchair for freedom
It was an emotional moment Thursday at a rehab hospital in suburban Chicago where groundbreaking new technology helps a 15-year-old cancer survivor guide his wheelchair using just his eye.
Aurora police release video of ‘vehicles of interest’ in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
The video shows what appears to be a dark-colored sedan and another dark colored vehicle traveling through an intersection.
Operator of suburban kennel charged in fire that killed 29 dogs
Animal cruelty charges have been filed against the operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed earlier this year in a fire.
Man gets 15 years for choking ex-girlfriend in suburban Chicago
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for choking a former girlfriend until she passed out last year in the west suburbs.
$1M bail for Aurora man accused of sexually assaulting 71-year-old woman
A man accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman Friday in west suburban Aurora was ordered held on a $1 million bail.
Man charged with attempted murder of teen in Aurora
Skyler Garcia, 18, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of possession of a gun without a FOID card, all felonies.
Massive delays on Metra HC line after freight train breaks down in SW Suburbs
All inbound morning trains on Metra's Heritage Corridor line were massively delayed by a freight train experiencing mechanical problems Monday in the southwest suburbs.
Special Report: How a local dealership helped catch an accused con man
A nationwide manhunt ended in Naperville thanks to quick thinking folks at a car dealership.
Bomb squad investigates suspicious package left at Wheaton church
Police are investigating a suspicious package left Monday at a church in west suburban Wheaton.
Driving High: Police are testing a device that detects drugs in minutes
Police in suburban Chicago are leading the charge to find a device they can use to test drivers who might be high.
