Suspect pushes elderly woman, flees Best Buy in Downers Grove after attempted fraud: police

article

Police are searching for a man accused of injuring an elderly woman while fleeing a Best Buy store on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Best Buy at 1432 Butterfield Road.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect attempted to use counterfeit currency at the store. When police were called, the suspect fled, pushing the elderly woman to the ground and causing her serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build, long dreadlocks and tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dan Montanari at 630-434-5670.