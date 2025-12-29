25,000 pounds of stolen protein powder found in Bridgeview, sheriff says

The Brief Police found about 25,000 pounds of stolen protein powder in a Bridgeview warehouse last week. Investigators estimated the stolen powder was worth about $500,000.



What we know:

An investigation led to the discovery last Tuesday, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Police found about 25,000 pounds of stolen protein powder in a warehouse in suburban Bridgeview last week. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

A supply chain company contacted the sheriff’s office Organized Retail Crime Unit to report that a large shipment of Seeq protein powder was missing.

Investigators learned that the stolen protein may be in Illinois, located the warehouse and found the stolen shipment. They estimate that the stolen powder is worth about $500,000.

The unit continues to investigate the theft.