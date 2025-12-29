Fights at Joliet mall end in pair of arrests

The Brief Police responded to multiple fights involving dozens of juveniles at Louis Joliet Mall. Two juveniles were arrested and later released to a parent. No injuries were reported.



Police responded to reports of multiple fights involving a large group of juveniles at Louis Joliet Mall on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officers were called to the mall at 3340 Mall Loop Drive about 5:51 p.m. after receiving reports that approximately 50 juveniles were causing a disturbance inside the shopping center, police said. By the time officers arrived, many of the juveniles had fled the mall and surrounding area.

Two male juveniles were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and later released to a parent, police said. No injuries were reported, and the circumstances that led to the disturbance remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Police said the incident primarily involved juveniles and encouraged parents and guardians to stay engaged and aware of their children’s activities in public spaces.