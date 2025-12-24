$400K lobster shipment hijacked en route to Illinois Costco locations

The Brief A shipment of live lobsters bound for Illinois and Minnesota was hijacked before delivery, according to Rexing Companies. The FBI is investigating the theft, which the company believes is part of an organized cargo theft ring targeting high-value goods. Industry leaders warn cargo theft is a growing nationwide problem costing U.S. businesses billion each year.



A $400,000 shipment of live lobsters bound for Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota was hijacked before delivery, according to the CEO of an Indiana-based logistics company.

What we know:

Dylan Rexing, CEO of Rexing Companies, said the shipment was picked up in Taunton, Massachusetts, but never reached its destination. He said the theft appears to be part of an organized cargo theft ring targeting high-value goods.

"This is a huge issue across the country," Rexing said during an interview on ChicagoLIVE. "It directly impacts businesses and contributes to higher prices for consumers."

Local perspective:

Rexing said the loss is significant for his Evansville-based company, which employs more than 100 people, affecting hiring plans and employee bonuses.

What's next:

The FBI is investigating the theft, though no arrests have been announced. Rexing said the police noted a similar seafood shipment was stolen from the same Massachusetts facility earlier this month.