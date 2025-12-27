Kankakee man attacked girlfriend, her family, after breaking into Joliet home, police say

The Brief A Kankakee man was accused of breaking into his girlfriend's Joliet home and attacking her and her family, police said. Manuel Guerrero was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.



A Kankakee man allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s southwest suburban apartment and attacked her and her family on Christmas Eve.

Manuel Guerrero, 37, was charged with home invasion, two counts of domestic battery, and criminal damage to property, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Manuel Guerrero (Joliet Police Department)

What we know:

Around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers responded to the 600 block of Ruby Street in Joliet for a domestic disturbance.

They found multiple people with injuries, including Guerrero.

Officers learned the incident began with an argument between the suspect and his girlfriend at a gathering in Elwood. During the drive back to Joliet, Guerrero allegedly struck the victim in her head, took her phone, and threw it in the backseat, police said.

When they arrived at her home, the victim got out of the car and went into her apartment and locked the door behind her. Guerrero allegedly broke a window in the front door, reached to unlock the door, and pushed past another female who tried to prevent him from entering, according to police.

Guerrero also allegedly attacked the victim, punched her, threw her down and choked her after she pepper-sprayed him in the face. The suspect then allegedly grabbed the pepper spray and sprayed the victim, her 63-year-old mother, and her 13-year-old daughter. He also allegedly pushed the victim’s mother into a wall when she tried to intervene.

Guerrero was arrested and taken to the Will County Jail.