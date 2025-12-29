Chicago area man fired gun, threatened and kicked officers, sheriff says

The Brief A Homer Glen man was arrested after neighbors reported multiple gunshots being fired Sunday morning. Michael Farrell allegedly fired the gun and later threatened and kicked deputies. He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery of a police officer.



A man in southwest suburban Homer Glen was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun multiple times inside a home and then threatening and kicking deputies as they took him into custody on Sunday.

Michael Farrell, 52, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery of a police officer, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Around 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the 16100 block of Twin Oak Court for a report of gunshots in the area.

A neighbor told police they heard gunshots from a residence near her home and earlier saw her neighbor acting erratically, police said. She said she saw the neighbor screaming outside and had his hands up in the air as if he were praying. She gave police a description of the individual.

When deputies arrived, they heard around 13 gunshots from the area of the suspect’s home. They surrounded the home and alerted neighbors to shelter in place.

Additional officers, including the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team and crisis negotiations team were called to the scene.

Deputies saw the suspect who matched the neighbor’s description enter a parked van on the property.

Deputies ordered the man to raise his hands and get out of the van. The suspect got out but refused to obey the other commands from deputies. He began to walk toward deputies "in an aggressive manner." As he got closer and continued to ignore commands, an officer used a taser to incapacitate him and take him into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Farrell. Deputies took him to a squad car and searched him. The suspect allegedly pulled away and threatened to kill deputies. He then allegedly started to use his shoulders to bump deputies away, police said.

Farrell also allegedly began to kick deputies, striking one in the wrist and forearm with an upward kick, police said.

After the suspect was securely in custody, deputies went into the home and found spent shell casings throughout the residence along with damage from apparent gunfire.

They found a tan-colored handgun lying on a kitchen counter in plain view that appeared to have been recently fired.

Deputies got a search warrant and later found two more guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the home.

Farrell was taken to a local hospital. Later that day, he was discharged and taken to the Will County Jail, where he awaits an initial court appearance.