Illinois man arrested in Oak Brook after fleeing from police with gun and meth: prosecutors

A Round Lake Beach man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police while in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.

Fernando Poblete Lopez, 29, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to prosecutors.

The charges stem from a Monday incident when Oak Brook police attempted a traffic stop around 3:22 p.m. near 22nd Street and Midwest Road for improper lane usage and a tinted windshield. Poblete Lopez, driving a black Ford Explorer, allegedly ignored emergency lights and sirens, disobeyed a stop sign and fled southbound on Midwest Road.

The pursuit continued through a gas station parking lot and onto eastbound Interstate 88 before shifting to Interstate 290. Poblete Lopez exited the highway at Manheim Road, then Roosevelt Road and Euclid Avenue, before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot. Officers arrested him after a brief foot chase.

Poblete Lopez allegedly reached speeds of 81 mph in a 45-mph zone and up to 91 mph on the expressway. During the foot chase, he allegedly discarded about 24.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Police later recovered a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun with a defaced serial number from his vehicle.

"The allegations that Mr. Poblete Lopez fled from police at a high rate of speed on an extremely busy road in the midst of the holiday shopping season are outrageous," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Thankfully, Mr. Poblete Lopez’s alleged actions did not cause injury to any innocent pedestrians or motorists."

On Tuesday, a judge granted prosecutors’ motion to deny pretrial release for Poblete Lopez. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23.