Chicago police warn women after series of assaults, armed robberies connected to dating app

By Lauren Westphal
Published  December 5, 2025 5:38pm CST
The Brief

    • Chicago police say a man is using a dating app to lure women to Woodlawn locations, where he leads them into an apartment, shows a gun, sexually assaults them, steals their belongings, and transfers money from their bank accounts using their phones.
    • The offender is described as a Black man, 29–33 years old, 6'0"–6'3", 150–250 pounds, with a light complexion, short hair, and armed with a handgun; incidents occurred on Oct. 3, Oct. 17, and Dec. 4 in the 6400 blocks of South Ingleside and South Drexel avenues.
    • Police urge the public to stay alert, report suspicious activity, preserve any surveillance footage, and provide information to Area One Detectives or through CPDTIP.com using reference #25-1-123CA.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of a string of recent armed robberies and sexual assaults by a man who meets women on a dating app in Woodlawn.

What we know:

In each incident, the female victims arranged a meeting with the male offender using a dating app. When the victims arrived at the location, the offender led them into an apartment where he pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted the victims and took their property,

Then the offender would use the victim's cellphone to transfer money from the victim's bank accounts. 

The male offender is described as a Black man, between the ages of 29–33, 6'0"-6'3", 150–250 lbs, light complexion, short hairstyle and armed with a handgun.

Dates and locations:

  • 6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Oct. 3 at about 3 p.m. (Woodlawn)
  • 6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Oct. 17 at about 12:07 a.m. (Woodlawn)
  • 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue on Dec. 4 at about 11 a.m. (Woodlawn)

What you can do:

The public is reminded to always be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant, save any video surveillance, and to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-1-123CA.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

