Chicago police warn women after series of assaults, armed robberies connected to dating app
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of a string of recent armed robberies and sexual assaults by a man who meets women on a dating app in Woodlawn.
What we know:
In each incident, the female victims arranged a meeting with the male offender using a dating app. When the victims arrived at the location, the offender led them into an apartment where he pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted the victims and took their property,
Then the offender would use the victim's cellphone to transfer money from the victim's bank accounts.
The male offender is described as a Black man, between the ages of 29–33, 6'0"-6'3", 150–250 lbs, light complexion, short hairstyle and armed with a handgun.
Dates and locations:
- 6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Oct. 3 at about 3 p.m. (Woodlawn)
- 6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Oct. 17 at about 12:07 a.m. (Woodlawn)
- 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue on Dec. 4 at about 11 a.m. (Woodlawn)
What you can do:
The public is reminded to always be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant, save any video surveillance, and to immediately call 911.
Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-1-123CA.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.