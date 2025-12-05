Chicago police warn women after series of assaults, armed robberies connected to dating app

The Brief Chicago police say a man is using a dating app to lure women to Woodlawn locations, where he leads them into an apartment, shows a gun, sexually assaults them, steals their belongings, and transfers money from their bank accounts using their phones. The offender is described as a Black man, 29–33 years old, 6'0"–6'3", 150–250 pounds, with a light complexion, short hair, and armed with a handgun; incidents occurred on Oct. 3, Oct. 17, and Dec. 4 in the 6400 blocks of South Ingleside and South Drexel avenues. Police urge the public to stay alert, report suspicious activity, preserve any surveillance footage, and provide information to Area One Detectives or through CPDTIP.com using reference #25-1-123CA.



Chicago Police are warning of a string of recent armed robberies and sexual assaults by a man who meets women on a dating app in Woodlawn.

What we know:

In each incident, the female victims arranged a meeting with the male offender using a dating app. When the victims arrived at the location, the offender led them into an apartment where he pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted the victims and took their property,

Then the offender would use the victim's cellphone to transfer money from the victim's bank accounts.

The male offender is described as a Black man, between the ages of 29–33, 6'0"-6'3", 150–250 lbs, light complexion, short hairstyle and armed with a handgun.

Dates and locations:

6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Oct. 3 at about 3 p.m. (Woodlawn)

6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Oct. 17 at about 12:07 a.m. (Woodlawn)

6400 block of South Drexel Avenue on Dec. 4 at about 11 a.m. (Woodlawn)

What you can do:

The public is reminded to always be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant, save any video surveillance, and to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-1-123CA.