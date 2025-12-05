Chicago weather: Chance of light snow coming this weekend

Mostly cloudy skies are expected across the Chicago area tonight, with a slight chance of light drizzle or flurries. Any snowfall would be minimal and most likely near the Wisconsin state line.

Full Forecast:

On Saturday, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures holding in the upper 20s and west winds between 5 and 10 mph.

A fast-moving Alberta clipper is expected to bring another round of light, fluffy snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most areas will see 1 to 2 inches, though up to 3 inches is possible toward the Fox River Valley. The system is forecast to move out by late Sunday morning, allowing for some sunshine in Chicago as temperatures remain in the upper 20s.

Northwest Indiana could see additional lake-effect snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

There is a slight chance of more light snow Monday morning and again Monday night. Tuesday is expected to be dry, with temperatures climbing to around 38 degrees — near normal for this time of year. On Wednesday, there is a chance of rain or snow, with highs near 37.