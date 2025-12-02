Chicago weather: Freezing fog creates slick morning commute

The Brief Light snow has ended across the area with up to 2 inches south of the city. Freezing fog is creating slick spots for the morning commute. The rest of the week turns very cold with a brief warm-up and minor snow chances this weekend.



Accumulating snowfall is over with Chicagoland having picked up anywhere between a half inch in some far-northern suburbs to 2 inches or so south. O’Hare picked up 1.4 inches.

What we know:

Now a slightly more insidious problem is taking place for the morning commute. Freezing fog has developed, and that can lead to some dangerous and slippery roads especially those that have not been treated yet.

The rest of this day will be very cold with peeks of sunshine breaking through. High temperatures will only be in the mid 20s.

What's next:

The risk of any accumulation of snow tomorrow has dropped immensely. While a few flakes may fly, impactful snow is unlikely. Highs tomorrow may touch freezing.

Then a blast of truly frigid air arrives for Thursday when lows in the morning will barely be above zero and highs will only be in the mid-teens.

Temperatures will rebound slightly on Friday along with the next chance of snow at night. This does not look to be a major system.

Over the weekend it will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s and another chance of minor snowfall Saturday night into Sunday.