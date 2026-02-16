Family of missing Chicago-area man expands search nationwide after nearly 3 months

The Brief Dan Davis, 59, was last seen Nov. 26 at Bourbon Street in Blue Island. His family says he appeared disoriented in body-camera video after a crash and has not been seen since. This weekend’s "Find Dan Day" aims to expand the search nationwide, both in person and online.



It has been nearly three months since anyone has seen Dan Davis, 59, and his family is now taking the search nationwide.

Davis was reported missing in late November after he was last seen on Bourbon Street in Blue Island, where he had worked for about 25 years.

What we know:

According to family members, a Cook County sheriff’s deputy gave Davis a ride after he was involved in a crash that night. Body-camera footage shows Davis appearing disoriented, and relatives believe he may have been experiencing a medical emergency.

Since then, multiple searches have been organized, involving volunteers, drones, divers and K-9 teams. Family members say they still have not found Davis or any of the items he had with him, including his keys, phone and wallet.

"My dad would never ever do this to his job, to me, especially during the holidays, he's not the type of guy that would go off grid without telling anybody," said Wendy Davis, his daughter.

Now, his family is expanding those efforts with a nationwide push called "Find Dan Day" set for this weekend. Supporters across the country are being asked to help by sharing his flyer online, contacting hospitals or searching designated areas in person.

Davis’ daughter has also posted videos on TikTok asking for help, which have reached millions of viewers. Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 people have joined a "Find Dan Davis" Facebook group, where members from across the country share his photo, distribute flyers and exchange possible leads.

Family members say they are hoping this weekend’s effort will generate new information and bring them closer to answers.

For more information, visit the FIND DAN DAVIS Facebook group.