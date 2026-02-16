Chicago-area man charged with spending $9K with stolen credit card

article

A Tinley Park man has been charged with aggravated identity theft after using a stolen credit card to make a $9,100 purchase.

What we know:

Palos Heights investigators said the United States Postal Service and PNC Bank alerted them to several missing credit and debit cards that had been fraudulently used.

One victim learned a charge was made to Hot Wheels Auto LLC on Aug. 19, 2025, using his information, including an Illinois driver’s license with his name, date of birth, and address, though the photo did not match him. Investigators said Sahran Almasri, 37, used the card without the victim’s consent.

Almasri went to the Palos Heights Police Department on Friday, where prosecutors approved one count of aggravated identity theft for a victim over 60.

He was released pending a future court appearance at the Bridgeview Courthouse.