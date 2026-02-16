Chicago's Field Museum celebrates Year of the Fire Horse with horse evolution exhibit

The Brief The Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the "Fire Horse," the first time in 60 years the zodiac has honored the sign. Chicago’s Field Museum is celebrating with its "After the Age of Dinosaurs" exhibit, showcasing 50 million years of horse evolution. A museum collections assistant says horses are easier to trace through evolution than many species, with fossils found across North America.



Tuesday marks the Lunar New Year, and for the first time in 60 years, the Chinese zodiac honors the "Fire Horse."

Representing rapid change and transformation, Chicago's Field Museum is marking the event with an exhibit that captures 50 million years of the horse, including its ancient ancestors.

What we know:

You can trace the history of the horse by visiting the "After the Age of Dinosaurs" exhibition at the museum.

Tickets are available online and in person.

What they're saying:

Adrienne Stroup, collections assistant at the museum, said unlike other species that roamed the Earth before we did, the horses that are dug up today are easier to map throughout evolution, adding: "The fossil record is notoriously incomplete. Sometimes we only have one tooth to describe an entire species, but for horses, they evolved in North America. We find them out in the Badlands, the western part of the United States, even in the Midwest, like Nebraska."

You can learn more about the exhibit, or how to buy tickets, here.