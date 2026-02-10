Indiana woman charged with DUI after rear-ending sheriff's vehicle in Chicago: CCSO
CHICAGO - An Indiana woman is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly rear-ended a sheriff’s police vehicle in Chicago over the weekend.
What we know:
According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday near Archer and Wentworth avenues in the South Loop.
An officer with the Sheriff’s Police Community Safety Team reported that another vehicle struck the rear of their squad car.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dominic Davis-Moctezuma, stayed at the scene and no injuries were reported.
As officers spoke with Davis-Moctezuma, they reportedly noticed signs that she appeared to be under the influence. She agreed to take a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08, according to the sheriff's office.
She was then arrested, charged with DUI, and later released from custody.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.