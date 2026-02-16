Volunteers give back on Presidents’ Day at Oak Park children’s clinic

The Brief About 150 volunteers spent Presidents’ Day supporting the Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society, packing book bags, activity kits, and oral hygiene supplies for young patients. Founded in 1916, the nonprofit provides medical, dental, and behavioral health care to underserved children and young adults from birth to age 21. The organization serves families regardless of insurance or ability to pay, continuing its mission to advance the health and well-being of children in need.



What we know:

For more than a century, the Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society has served as a lifeline for families in need. On Monday, the clinic’s 3rd Annual Day of Service offered the community a closer look at that important work.

Founded in 1916, the longtime community cornerstone continues to deliver critical medical and dental care to underserved children.

With many parents off work and students home from school for the holiday, residents spent the day giving back at the Children’s Clinic. Roughly 150 volunteers packed book bags, activity kits, and oral hygiene supplies for young patients. The goodie bags will be distributed at the clinic and during mobile visits at local schools.

Some of the volunteers were local students, including a group of juniors from Christ the King College Prep.

"Today, we came out to help the organization pack bags and to help out the community with the things that they need for themselves and their children," said Jezmiah Thomas, a local high school student.

"We wrote encouraging notes like 'Have a great day,' and 'Be awesome,'" said Chielr Jenkins, another student volunteer.

"We also made art creativity bags that had markers, pencils, and different school supplies," shared Tunisia Ready, who is also a student at Christ the King.

The Children's Clinic serves kids and young adults from the time they are born until the age of 21 — offering pediatric medical, dental, and behavioral health care.

"Our mission is simple, it's to advance the health and well-being of children in need," said Rowena Abrahams, director of marketing for the Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society. "It's fun to bring in community members and have them learn more about the work that we do, as well as feel like they're making a difference."

"You can imagine, a lot of the folks that are coming here are working two to three jobs," added John McIlwain, executive director of the Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society. "Every encounter they have with us says, you are valued, we care about you, and we are here for your best interest."

What's next:

The nonprofit makes care available to all families, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.