The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times Wednesday in Roseland. The shooter got out of a vehicle, opened fire and drove off. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.



A 28-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday after someone got out of a vehicle and opened fire as he walked on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:32 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Ave., in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said the man was walking when an unknown person stepped out of a vehicle and fired several shots in his direction.

The man was hit multiple times in the body and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The shooter drove off heading south on Wentworth.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.