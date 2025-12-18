Bears’ potential move to Indiana draws sharp reactions from both states

The Brief Illinois officials criticized the Bears for exploring a stadium move to Northwest Indiana, while Indiana leaders welcomed the idea and signaled willingness to negotiate. Fans and analysts questioned why team president Kevin Warren has yet to secure a stadium deal in Illinois and whether the Bears misread the political landscape.



The Chicago Bears shocked fans Wednesday night with a letter announcing the team is exploring Northwest Indiana as a potential site for a new stadium.

So how are officials in Illinois and Indiana reacting? And could the team actually leave the state?

Ill., Ind. lawmakers react:

Judging by the response from Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun, the Hoosier State appears eager to roll out the red carpet.

Gov. Braun tweeted, "The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana's pro-business climate and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana ending" and ending with "let's get it done."

Illinois officials, however, were far less enthusiastic.

Gov. JB Pritzker called it a "startling slap in the face to the beloved and loyal fans."

State Rep. Kam Buckner, who has been critical of the Bears’ push for tax incentives, said, "as people across Illinois are reeling from the weight of rising property taxes, they are not interested in a professional sports franchise cutting to the front of the line for a property tax break."

Even Arlington Heights Rep. Mary Beth Canty — who is sponsoring the legislation the Bears are seeking — urged the team not to use threats as leverage.

She said, "I encourage the Bears to engage with the General Assembly in good faith, without threats, so we can find a path forward to keep the Bears at home in Illinois."

The proposal would allow the team to negotiate future property tax payments with Arlington Heights instead of paying the full assessed value, potentially saving the organization millions.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also weighed in, saying that if the team is reopening its search, a city site should be back in consideration.

Locals weigh in:

The Bears face their archrivals, the Green Bay Packers, this weekend at home with playoff implications and division stakes on the line. But many argue attention has shifted to Kevin Warren and the team’s long-term stadium plans.

FOX 32 Chicago visited 670 The Score to discuss the timing of the Bears’ announcement.

"The idea that the Bears can throw this back into the public square with that and get 20 million people who are probably going to be watching this Saturday night to think about whether or not the Bears should be in Chicago or in Chicagoland. It matters if they're in northwest Indiana, all of those things are fair game to ask," said Laurence Holmes, with The Score.

Holmes noted that fans also questioned why Warren — credited with helping secure the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium deal — has not yet delivered a similar result in Illinois.

Another lingering question: Did the Bears and Warren underestimate the political landscape?