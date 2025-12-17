Dutch Bros coffee opens second Illinois location

The Brief Dutch Bros Coffee opened its second Illinois shop. The new location is at 809 W. Green St. in Urbana, IL. The Oregon-based shop offers specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, and more.



Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Urbana shop – and its second Illinois location on Monday.

What we know:

The new location is at 809 W. Green St. in Urbana, near the University of Illinois campus. The campus offers Dutch Bros’ full menu, including specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, the brand’s exclusive energy drink and nitro cold brew.

The Urbana shop is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.